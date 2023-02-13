High school, college students highlight Career and Technical Education at ND Capitol

BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - February is National Career and Technical Education Month. They are courses that give students a first-hand opportunity to study a specific career field. Lawmakers had a chance to learn about some of these classes at the Capitol.

There’s a lot more than just math and English being taught in North Dakota schools today. Ruby Lawton is a part of Williston High School’s EMT course, the first of its kind in the state.

“We do spine immobilizations, so back boarding. We have patient assessments, splinting, and CPR,” said Lawton.

Last week, students participating in Career and Technical Education courses got a chance to demonstrate the skills they’ve learned for members of the Legislature. Some of the classes included videography, automation, and aviation.

“I flew for a career for 25 years. I spent a lot of time in simulators over the years and they are well worth it,” said Ron Gerig, Senate Sergeant of Arms.

These classes give students a chance to discover a career path and give them a head start in training.

“I moved here last year and my old school didn’t have anything like this. When I came up here, it interested me,” said Tysen Kuchenbuch, a junior at Watford City High School who is in the Corps of Discovery and Industry Careers classes.

And with a worker shortage nationwide, being able to provide these opportunities helps retain the workforce locally.

“I wish everyone was excited about their classes as much as I see these kids excited about what they are doing. I think that sends a good message to the future workforce. When they are this excited now and then they get out of high school and can take some of these positions, I think it’s a good thing for the state,” said Sen. Brad Bekkedahl, R-Williston.

Wayde Sick, the director of the North Dakota Department of CTE, said he felt it was important to have the students talk with the Legislature and show them what their funding is accomplishing.

Several CTE-related bills are being discussed in committees. Governor Doug Burgum signed a bill earlier this month towards funding several career academies.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.