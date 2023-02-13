Early morning fire in Bismarck ruled accidental, no one injured

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - No one was injured in an early morning fire at a Bismarck condo.

The Bismarck fire department responded at around 3:40 a.m. Sunday to a condo on Riverside Park Road. Crews arrived to a smoldering fire in a second-floor bathroom.

Damage was limited to the condo where the fire started.

The fire has been ruled accidental.

