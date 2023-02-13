Century’s TJ Olson wins 2022-2023 Joel Ulness Award, Bismarck hockey’s highest honor

By Jeff Roberts
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In a year that saw continued success for the Century boys hockey team, their captain TJ Olson has taken home the highest individual honor for a hockey player in Bismarck — the Joel Ulness Award.

Olson is in his first year as Century’s captain and led the Patriots to an 11-7-3 regular season record. He scored nine goals and collected four assists.

Olson and the Patriots begin the WDA hockey tournament on Thursday in the quarterfinals against Dickinson.

