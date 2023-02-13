Bismarck water utility system looking to improve infrastructure

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A hundred years ago, only 14% of homes in America had a bathtub. The same pipes that fed water in those bathrooms are still in use today at the Bismarck Water Treatment Plant.

Just as water is recycled through water systems as a part of the Earth’s ecosystem, so is some of the infrastructure at Bismarck Water Works. Equipment that is one hundred years old continues to be updated and re-purposed at the plant.

“We reuse everything we can. We are using some of the original 1923, 1924 stuff as settling basins out in the front lawn,” said Water Plant Superintendent James Kershaw.

However, efficiency still comes with a cost. Right now, the plant needs $72 million to replace and improve infrastructure. The biggest project at the plant is increasing water capacity.

“To determine our water needs through 2040, which would be expanding this plant from 28.8 million gallons a day to about 40 million gallons a day,” said Kershaw.

Overall, $193 million is needed for total utility operations upgrades. A planning process has scheduled projects for the next 10 to 15 years.

“So, we do work that into our budgeting as far as what is available through the utility rates and then we also prioritize the projects and the needs of those as we move forward through the years,” said Director of Utility Operations Michelle Klose.

The Department also works with the city’s budget cycle to figure out what projects will be updated each year.

The City Commission is currently looking at updating the water utility rate system.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.