Bismarck police claim man intended to sell hundreds of fentanyl pills

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Burleigh County prosecutors say a Michigan man accused of selling fentanyl appears to have skipped bail. They say 33-year-old Christopher Hardy posted bail but hasn’t shown up for his court dates.

Hardy was arrested last month after Bismarck police say they found him with 250 fentanyl pills. According to court documents, Hardy admitted to police the pills were his. He’s charged with possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver.

The judge has issued a bench warrant for his arrest. Hardy is scheduled to stand trial on May 4.

The CDC reports fentanyl is the primary driver of overdose deaths in the U.S.

