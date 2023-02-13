Bismarck police claim man intended to sell hundreds of fentanyl pills

Fentanyl pills recovered in bust
Fentanyl pills recovered in bust(KFYR)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Burleigh County prosecutors say a Michigan man accused of selling fentanyl appears to have skipped bail. They say 33-year-old Christopher Hardy posted bail but hasn’t shown up for his court dates.

Hardy was arrested last month after Bismarck police say they found him with 250 fentanyl pills. According to court documents, Hardy admitted to police the pills were his. He’s charged with possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver.

The judge has issued a bench warrant for his arrest. Hardy is scheduled to stand trial on May 4.

The CDC reports fentanyl is the primary driver of overdose deaths in the U.S.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ward County Sheriff Bob Roed confirmed with Your News Leader that Jeffs was brought in by the...
Heber Jeffs taken into custody in North Dakota; his niece said to be OK
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
winterkill
Above normal winterkill found in North Dakota lakes
FILE
‘Everybody’s tired’: South Dakota tribe sues US over crime
Twisted B Clothing in the Kirkwood Mall
Twisted B Clothing makes a permanent home in Bismarck

Latest News

ND Attorney General’s office
House passes bill promoting transparency in state leases
Matt Heilman, R-Bismarck
Bill geared toward more accessible school meals passes ND House
Saltwater disposal site
Report: Improper offloading led to saltwater disposal fire near Alexander
Kavan LaVallie in custody after undercover sting
Police: Mandan man tried to lure minors online