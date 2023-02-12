Wind turbine project moving forward in ND’s sage grouse country

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A wind turbine farm project is moving forward in North Dakota’s sage grouse habitat.

State wildlife officials voiced concern after Apex Clean Energy’s Bowman Wind Project proposed placing wind turbines within four miles of a sage-grouse lek, where the birds mate. Populations of the native birds have sharply dropped off in North Dakota and surrounding states due to lack of sagebrush habitat. They now reside in under 500 square miles of Golden Valley, Slope, and Bowman counties. They’re down from around 30 leks in the state to six.

North Dakota Game and Fish asked the developer to remove six wind turbines from the project area. The developer agreed to remove some of the turbines.

Wednesday, the Public Service Commission approved the permit for the project.

The $420 million project includes 74 turbines to power areas near Bowman and Rhame.

