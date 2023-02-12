Twisted B Clothing makes a permanent home in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A business that started from a hobby to vendor shows and then a pop-up store, has now made its permanent home in the Kirkwood Mall.

Twisted B Clothing is a western boutique specializing in women’s clothing and accessories. The owner, Cali Bredlow, says she has loved both fashion and the western industries for many years. She decided to combine the two, and the support and excitement from the Bismarck community has been positive.

“I noticed there was a need for a western boutique here in Bismarck. There really isn’t much for the western fashion, you have other stores that kind of do your more working brand and stuff, and so when we opened and there was such a great response to it, it just worked. I think it’s meant to be,” said Bredlow.

Twisted B was a pop-up store for the holidays, but Bredlow said she met so many regulars and had such great support, that making a permanent storefront in Bismarck was a great choice.

During this opening weekend, stop by for giveaways, a “decorate your own hat” bar, and a chance for shoppers to win a $100 gift card.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.