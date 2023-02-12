Not guilty pleas in Foster County child death case

CARRINGTON, N.D. (KMOT) – A Carrington woman charged in connection with the death of an infant at her in-home daycare has pleaded not guilty.

Patrick Wick entered the not guilty pleas on Feb. 7, according to online records.

Carrington Police responded to reports of an unresponsive five-month-old at the daycare last September. Prosecutors said the child was air-flighted to a hospital in Fargo with a head injury, and later died.

Investigators said the infant and a six-year-old who had suffered a broken arm were in the care of the 48-year-old Wick.

Wick faces charges of AA-felony murder, B-felony child abuse, and B-misdemeanor operating a family childcare home without a proper license.

She’ll be back in court April 11 in Foster County for a pretrial conference. Trial dates have not been set.

Wick remains in custody in the Stutsman County Jail on a $500,000 bond, according to online records.

