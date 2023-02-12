ND Senate passes two bills relating to personal pronouns

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lawmakers passed two bills that could change the way teachers interact with some of their students.

Senators had differing opinions about the impacts of passing certain pronoun-related bills on Friday.

”People have a choice on where they want to live. They will choose elsewhere than North Dakota, because of bills like this,” said Senator Ryan Braunberger, D-Fargo.

”There may be people that decide not to live in North Dakota because of this bill, there may be people that want to stay here because of the bill,” said Senator David Clemens, R-West Fargo.

The Senate passed two similar bills on Friday. Senate Bill 2231 would prohibit government entities from mandating employees to call people by their preferred pronouns and would also require teachers to get approval from both parents and administrators before using that student’s pronouns if they’re different from the student’s sex at birth. Those in favor say it’s a parental control and teachers’ rights issue.

”[Teachers] came to me in the interim, and said, ‘We are worried that we’re going to get fired because we have to violate our first constitutional rights of freedom of religion and freedom of speech by naming a child something that they’re not.’ When they feel like that’s helping them and their mental dysphoria toward death’s door,” said Senator Janne Myrdal, R-Edinburg.

Those opposed say bills like this put trans students at risk, since some parents might not be supportive of their trans children.

”Any opportunity we can do to be as supportive as we can, to give them all of the support possible, to help them to deal with whatever is going on in their life, is something we should take that opportunity, any time that we can,” said Senator Kristen Roers, R-Fargo.

In the public hearings for these pronoun and other anti-trans bills, trans advocates said transgender youth are significantly more likely to attempt suicide than their non-trans peers.

These are two of the first so-called anti trans-bills to be passed by either chamber. The House has already passed a bill banning children from attending drag shows.

