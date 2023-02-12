More bills considered regarding ND landowners’ rights with the carbon capture pipeline

Landowners are asking for the Summit Carbon Solutions permit application to be dismissed
Landowners are asking for the Summit Carbon Solutions permit application to be dismissed(Dakota News Now)
By Joel Crane
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 7:37 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lawmakers considered several bills that proponents say would protect landowners’ rights Friday.

The Senate Energy and Natural Resources committee discussed seven bills that were introduced to address landowners’ concerns surrounding the Summit Carbon Solutions carbon capture project. One of the bills, Senate Bill 2212, would require at least 1,000 feet between new pipelines and houses.

”A 30,000 barrel leak from a pipeline would disperse to non-dangerous levels after one mile,” said Lynn Helms, director of the Department of Mineral Resources.

The committee recommended a “do pass” for Senate Bill 2212 and other bills, like Senate Bill 2251, which would require land surveyors to obtain written consent from landowners.

