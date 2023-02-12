Heber Jeffs taken into custody in North Dakota

Ward County Sheriff Bob Roed confirmed with Your News Leader that Jeffs was brought in by the...
Ward County Sheriff Bob Roed confirmed with Your News Leader that Jeffs was brought in by the FBI Saturday for holding.(Ward County Sheriff's Department)
By Crystal Kwaw and Joe Skurzewski
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Heber Jeffs, who is wanted for child kidnapping in Utah, is in custody in the Ward County Jail.

Ward County Sheriff Bob Roed confirmed with Your News Leader that Jeffs was brought in by the FBI Saturday for holding.

According to an Associated Press report from December, police in Piute County, Utah, issued a warrant for Jeffs, the nephew of imprisoned polygamous leader Warren Jeffs.

The report says the 54-year-old Heber Jeffs and his 10-year-old niece had gone missing. The article says he told Rose Jeffs, the mother of the missing girl, she wouldn’t see her child unless she returned to the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS).

Roed was unable to comment on the girl’s status. Your News Leader reached out to a spokesperson for the FBI for more information on Jeff’s arrest and the girl.

Online records indicate that Jeffs has a court appearance in Minot Monday at 2 p.m.

This is a developing story. We will update as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

