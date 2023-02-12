Bowman County wins battle of top two teams in Region 7

By Jeff Roberts
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 2:32 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - No. 9 Bowman County beat No. 7 Beulah 70-55 Saturday night in a battle of the top teams in Region 7.

Heading into the day, Beulah was the only team that hadn’t been beaten in Region 7 play. Just behind them in the standings was Bowman County, who were only a game below the Miners.

The Bulldogs have now won 11 straight, and move to 15-2 overall on the year.

