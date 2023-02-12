Aging in community program to help people in rural ND towns

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A grant-funded program is helping older people get involved with their neighbors, and the resources they need in rural communities. It’s a three-year grant that serves communities like Glen Ulin and Hebron and it helps older adults thrive.

In-home services can be challenging to access, so it connects people with services like food security and questions about Medicare and transportation. Kyla Sanders says it’s especially crucial in the winter.

“We see a lot of need for those social interactions, decreasing social isolation in our older adults, especially in rural communities during the winter is a prime example. So, having someone to call and ask questions is critical in these rural communities,” said Sanders.

Each Tuesday they meet and have social interactions like cooking classes and bowling. The goal is to delay people from leaving their homes and staying independent.

To reach them, you can find them as Aging in the Community in the phone book.

Aging in community program (Courtesy: Kyla Sanders)

