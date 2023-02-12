Aging in community program to help people in rural ND towns

Aging in community program
Aging in community program(Courtesy: Kyla Sanders)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A grant-funded program is helping older people get involved with their neighbors, and the resources they need in rural communities. It’s a three-year grant that serves communities like Glen Ulin and Hebron and it helps older adults thrive.

In-home services can be challenging to access, so it connects people with services like food security and questions about Medicare and transportation. Kyla Sanders says it’s especially crucial in the winter.

“We see a lot of need for those social interactions, decreasing social isolation in our older adults, especially in rural communities during the winter is a prime example. So, having someone to call and ask questions is critical in these rural communities,” said Sanders.

Each Tuesday they meet and have social interactions like cooking classes and bowling. The goal is to delay people from leaving their homes and staying independent.

To reach them, you can find them as Aging in the Community in the phone book.

Aging in community program
Aging in community program(Courtesy: Kyla Sanders)

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn surrendered to baby box installed less than 3 months ago
Saltwater disposal explosion near Alexander
Man seriously injured in saltwater disposal explosion near Alexander
Ward County Sheriff Bob Roed confirmed with Your News Leader that Jeffs was brought in by the...
Heber Jeffs taken into custody in North Dakota
Twisted B Clothing in the Kirkwood Mall
Twisted B Clothing makes a permanent home in Bismarck
winterkill
Above normal winterkill found in North Dakota lakes

Latest News

A team of Air Force Global Strike Command Airmen launched an unarmed Minuteman III...
91st Missile Wing team takes part in unarmed ICBM test launch
Ward County Sheriff Bob Roed confirmed with Your News Leader that Jeffs was brought in by the...
Heber Jeffs taken into custody in North Dakota
umary wrestling
10PM Sportscast 2/11/23
bowman wins
Bowman County wins battle of top two teams in Region 7