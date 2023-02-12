91st Missile Wing team takes part in unarmed ICBM test launch
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (KMOT) – A team from the 91st Missile Wing out of Minot Air Force Base took part in a launch of an unarmed Minuteman II missile this week.
The crew launched the unarmed ICBM from Vandenberg Space Force Base around 11 p.m. PT Wednesday / 1 a.m. CT Thursday, according to a news report from Air Force Global Strike Command.
Global Strike Command said the unarmed missile traveled roughly 4,200 miles to the Marshall Islands and was equipped with a test reentry vehicle.
These test launches occur several times a year and are scheduled well in advance, and are not the result of current world events.
