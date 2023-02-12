91st Missile Wing team takes part in unarmed ICBM test launch

A team of Air Force Global Strike Command Airmen launched an unarmed Minuteman III...
A team of Air Force Global Strike Command Airmen launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile equipped with a test reentry vehicle at 11:01 P.M. Pacific Time Feb. 9 from Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. This test launch is part of routine and periodic activities intended to demonstrate that the United States' nuclear deterrent is safe, secure, reliable and effective to deter twenty-first century threats and reassure allies(U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Landon Gunsauls)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (KMOT) – A team from the 91st Missile Wing out of Minot Air Force Base took part in a launch of an unarmed Minuteman II missile this week.

The crew launched the unarmed ICBM from Vandenberg Space Force Base around 11 p.m. PT Wednesday / 1 a.m. CT Thursday, according to a news report from Air Force Global Strike Command.

Global Strike Command said the unarmed missile traveled roughly 4,200 miles to the Marshall Islands and was equipped with a test reentry vehicle.

These test launches occur several times a year and are scheduled well in advance, and are not the result of current world events.

