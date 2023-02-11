United Tribes of ND support wild horses in TRNP

MEDORA, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota’s Tribal Association has voiced their position on Theodore Roosevelt National Park’s livestock plan.

United Tribes of North Dakota says they want wild horses and longhorns to stay.

The association recently shared a letter of support addressed to Park Superintendent Angie Richman for the preservation of park livestock.

MHA Nation Chairman Mark Fox says wild horses are important to northern plains tribes.

“Horses are a significant part of our culture, we hold them in high esteem and sacred to a great degree and I think they’re an important part of this park,” said Chairman Mark Fox, MHA Nation.

Fox says some of them come from a lineage of horses once bred by Sitting Bull.

“We think that that’s a significant thing in our history and the northern plains and the history of the state of North Dakota and this area,” said Fox.

But when asked if tribes could take some of the park’s horses, he says they wouldn’t be able to accommodate it.

“We don’t think we have the capacity right now to take any horses on so we’re advocating that the park takes care of the horses just the same as we do,” said Fox.

The National Park Service is now reviewing comments from the public on what they should do with park livestock.

Their website states there will be another opportunity for public comment this spring or summer.

