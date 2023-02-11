United Tribes of ND support wild horses in TRNP

TRNP wild horses
TRNP wild horses(Christine Kman)
By Sara Berlinger
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEDORA, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota’s Tribal Association has voiced their position on Theodore Roosevelt National Park’s livestock plan.

United Tribes of North Dakota says they want wild horses and longhorns to stay.

The association recently shared a letter of support addressed to Park Superintendent Angie Richman for the preservation of park livestock.

MHA Nation Chairman Mark Fox says wild horses are important to northern plains tribes.

“Horses are a significant part of our culture, we hold them in high esteem and sacred to a great degree and I think they’re an important part of this park,” said Chairman Mark Fox, MHA Nation.

Fox says some of them come from a lineage of horses once bred by Sitting Bull.

“We think that that’s a significant thing in our history and the northern plains and the history of the state of North Dakota and this area,” said Fox.

But when asked if tribes could take some of the park’s horses, he says they wouldn’t be able to accommodate it.

“We don’t think we have the capacity right now to take any horses on so we’re advocating that the park takes care of the horses just the same as we do,” said Fox.

The National Park Service is now reviewing comments from the public on what they should do with park livestock.

Their website states there will be another opportunity for public comment this spring or summer.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn surrendered to baby box installed less than 3 months ago
Colorado police say a woman attempted to kidnap a child from an area Walmart.
Police: Woman arrested for attempting to kidnap child from Walmart
Hashi Shire
Pretrial agreement rejected in Morton County fatal crash case
Jim Jeske
Jim Jeske Passes Away
Whitetail sentencing
Life sentence handed down in emotional sentencing in Minot fatal stabbing

Latest News

Saltwater disposal explosion near Alexander
Man seriously injured in saltwater disposal explosion near Alexander
Flood chances low
Projected outlook predicts low flood risk
Iditarod race
North Dakota man competing in 9th Iditarod
Whitetail sentencing
Life sentence handed down in emotional sentencing in Minot fatal stabbing