New memorial unveiled for fallen Fargo police officer

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Seven years ago to the day, Fargo Police Officer Jason Moszer died in the line of duty. On Saturday, a new memorial was unveiled in the lobby of the Fargo Police Dept. in his memory.

“Everyday as we walk around the department and as you’ll see here everyday when the public comes into the department they will be able to remember and honor Jason’s memory.” said Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski.

With numerous departments in attendance, the ceremony honored the memory of Officer Moszer who died on Feb. 11, 2016.

