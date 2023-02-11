Man seriously injured in saltwater disposal explosion near Alexander

Saltwater disposal explosion near Alexander
Saltwater disposal explosion near Alexander(Courtesy: Nick Dials)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ALEXANDER, N.D. (KUMV) - A man suffered serious injuries from an explosion and fire on a saltwater disposal site north of Alexander.

The McKenzie County Sheriff’s Office said officers were called to the scene around 10:26 p.m. Friday near Highway 85 and 35th St NW. The fire is considered ongoing as of 2 a.m. Saturday and is being contained by regional fire departments.

The victim has been transported to a hospital for medical care.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

This is an ongoing story. Stick with Your News Leader for updates.

