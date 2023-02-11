Employee uses Heimlich to save elementary school student from choking

An Ohio school employee, Siara Akers, reportedly helped save a student from choking in a...
An Ohio school employee, Siara Akers, reportedly helped save a student from choking in a cafeteria this week.(Springboro Schools)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (Gray News) - School officials in Ohio say a school employee saved a student from choking this week.

According to Springboro Schools, Siara Akers, a building aide at Five Points Elementary, noticed a student choking in the cafeteria during lunch.

Officials said Akers rushed over and immediately administered the Heimlich maneuver and successfully dislodged the food item.

Springboro Schools said the student’s family thanked Akers for her amazing effort and delivered a bouquet of flowers to her.

Officials also thanked Akers who said she was the first person to react in the situation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn surrendered to baby box installed less than 3 months ago
Colorado police say a woman attempted to kidnap a child from an area Walmart.
Police: Woman arrested for attempting to kidnap child from Walmart
Whitetail sentencing
Life sentence handed down in emotional sentencing in Minot fatal stabbing
Hashi Shire
Pretrial agreement rejected in Morton County fatal crash case
Jim Jeske
Jim Jeske Passes Away

Latest News

The humanitarian crisis deepens in both Syria and Turkey as the death toll increases and hope...
Survivors still being found as quake death toll tops 28,000
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday that on his order a U.S. warplane shot down an...
Trudeau: Warplane shot down object over northern Canada
FILE
‘Everybody’s tired’: South Dakota tribe sues US over crime
FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem signs a bill on Feb. 3, 2022, at the state Capitol in...
Transgender advocates sue South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem