Turtle Mountain Community College celebrates its first 50 years

BELCOURT, N.D (KMOT) - Turtle Mountain Community College celebrated 50 years of educating the public Thursday.

Your News Leader headed to the Turtle Mountains to learn more about the school’s history.

Marshell Larocque, a Turtle Mountain Community College alumnus with a four-year degree in the Anishaabe language, came to Belcourt Thursday to celebrate the history of his alma mater.

“Every time you come to something like this you hear new stories about our community history and how it was built,” said Larocque.

Lancelot Azure, one of several founders of the college, says they started the school from scratch. They operated wherever space was available. They even began teaching classes in high schools at nighttime. Azure says anytime a building in town was abandoned, they took it.

“There was a Laundromat across the road that became our vocational building. There was a post office and converted to a bar, became our arrowhead printing,” said Lancelot.

Zelma Peltier, tribal councilwoman and former teacher at the school in its early years, says they didn’t have decent buildings.

“We had a flood and the basement there at the old hospital flooded and oh my goodness it reeked of fuel oil,” said Peltier.

Over time, issues with funding and facilities improved. Groups traveled to DC for congressional support because more money meant building more campuses. Donna Dubois Thomas has been employed at the school since 1981.

“I knew they were making history too but left and came here. And so, it’s history,” said Thomas.

After Donna’s first three years, it was accredited as a college. They were previously known as an enrichment center.

“When I worked for the Indian Movement, the American Indian Movement, I knew they were making history too. But left and came here and so, its history,” said Carol Davis, one of its founders.

Thomas says she’s seen one generation after another graduate from the school.

The school began with 90 students in the first classes, and now between 500 and 600 students are enrolled on average.

Images courtesy: Turtle Mountain Community College

