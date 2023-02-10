State Senators vote down five election bills
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lawmakers killed five bills that would have made big changes to election laws in North Dakota.
The bills would have required manual recounts, banned mail-in voting across the state, included party endorsements on primary election ballots and two bills that would have changed campaign contribution reporting requirements. All five bills failed.
