State Senators vote down five election bills

Election bills
Election bills(WIS News 10)
By Joel Crane
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lawmakers killed five bills that would have made big changes to election laws in North Dakota.

The bills would have required manual recounts, banned mail-in voting across the state, included party endorsements on primary election ballots and two bills that would have changed campaign contribution reporting requirements. All five bills failed.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A U.S. Marshals fugitive team found the girl Tuesday in Port Huron, Michigan, a year after her...
Girl missing over year found in closet of Michigan home
Three-Class BB begins next year in N.D.
UPDATE: Three-class basketball begins next year in ND
Police in Colorado said an infant was found in a car covered in drug residue.
Police: 11-week-old baby found covered in residue inside car, woman charged
Jim Jeske
Jim Jeske Passes Away
Red Berry Woman receives Grammy
North Dakota’s Red Berry Woman receives Grammy

Latest News

Flood chances low
Projected outlook predicts low flood risk
Soup-er bowl
Soup-er Bowl brings in a truckload of donations during “Have a Heart” food drive
Opioid overdose training
First District Health partnering with firefighters to expand access to Narcan through “Leave Behind Program”
Blood donor shortage
Blood donor networks seeing severe shortages of donors