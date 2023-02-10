Soup-er Bowl brings in a truckload of donations during “Have a Heart” food drive

Soup-er bowl
Soup-er bowl(KFYR-TV)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - This month, KMOT is hosting a food drive for local charities with the Minot Area Homeless Coalition.

Members from Our Redeemers brought a truck load of food to our station Friday.

Josh Neiss, a student ministries director at the church, said they held a soup-er bowl drive Thursday to integrate football season into giving.

It was a competition between their youth group and children’s ministry to see who would donate the most.

He said they want the community to know they are loved.

“This is just one small step with all the people that are doing lots and lots of work daily in and out for those people. We’re just glad to be part of it,” said Neiss.

Neiss said Our Redeemers has been collecting for this food drive for the past few years.

He said last year’s pile was bigger, he’s grateful to everyone who contributed food items.

The “Have a Heart” food drive runs through February.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A U.S. Marshals fugitive team found the girl Tuesday in Port Huron, Michigan, a year after her...
Girl missing over year found in closet of Michigan home
Three-Class BB begins next year in N.D.
UPDATE: Three-class basketball begins next year in ND
Police in Colorado said an infant was found in a car covered in drug residue.
Police: 11-week-old baby found covered in residue inside car, woman charged
Jim Jeske
Jim Jeske Passes Away
Red Berry Woman receives Grammy
North Dakota’s Red Berry Woman receives Grammy

Latest News

Flood chances low
Projected outlook predicts low flood risk
Opioid overdose training
First District Health partnering with firefighters to expand access to Narcan through “Leave Behind Program”
Blood donor shortage
Blood donor networks seeing severe shortages of donors
Election bills
State Senators vote down five election bills