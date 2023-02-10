Soup-er Bowl brings in a truckload of donations during “Have a Heart” food drive

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - This month, KMOT is hosting a food drive for local charities with the Minot Area Homeless Coalition.

Members from Our Redeemers brought a truck load of food to our station Friday.

Josh Neiss, a student ministries director at the church, said they held a soup-er bowl drive Thursday to integrate football season into giving.

It was a competition between their youth group and children’s ministry to see who would donate the most.

He said they want the community to know they are loved.

“This is just one small step with all the people that are doing lots and lots of work daily in and out for those people. We’re just glad to be part of it,” said Neiss.

Neiss said Our Redeemers has been collecting for this food drive for the past few years.

He said last year’s pile was bigger, he’s grateful to everyone who contributed food items.

The “Have a Heart” food drive runs through February.

