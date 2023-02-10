Projected outlook predicts low flood risk

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Snow might still be covering the ground in North Dakota but that doesn’t mean early flood forecasting isn’t happening. An early statewide outlook was released on Thursday by the National Weather Service.

“How soon does that snow melt, does it go into the ground or run off?” said National Weather Service hydrologist Allen Schlag.

The good news is that moisture is expected to go right into the ground. Hydrologists say most soils around the state are warm and dry. This means they are primed to soak in any melting snow.

“We’re expecting that a lot of that melt water that is generated is going to disappear into the ground, under most normal melt scenarios. So that is going to really taper our expectations going forward with regard to flood risk,” said Schlag.

As of now the Bismarck area has already received 52-inches of snow, normally the area gets an average of 51-inches all winter long. There was a break in stormy weather in January and February, but the end of winter is looking to change.

“Going into the late winter, early spring, it looks like we have an uptick for more stormy weather to resume,” said KFYR-TV chief meteorologist Kevin Lawrence.

Right now, the risk for flooding is low, but how fast the snow already on the ground melts and how much precipitation the state receives the rest of winter season could change that. If all the snow melts and the ground freezes outlooks could change.

“But the snow we had in November really helped us, it insulated the ground and now a slow snow melt is ideal, and the chance for flooding in spring, granted if we don’t have a major, major situation in the spring, we are looking really good,” said Lawrence.

Forecasters say the next 90 days could bring below normal temperatures.

The next flood outlook will be issued on February 23.

