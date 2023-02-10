Progress being made to bring Taco Bell to Williston

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The City of Williston says it’s still trying to work out a deal to bring Taco Bell to Williston Square.

Interim City Administrator Shawn Wenko said the city was able to make a land purchase agreement with Border Foods, a corporation that operates more than 200 restaurants across the midwest. The building will be located by Slim Chickens and Genesis. Wenko added that this has been a community request for years.

“It’s exciting to get something that the public is asking for. It seems kind of funny that we are so excited for a Taco Bell, but it’s things like that, that are quality of life in nature, that you need in your community because that helps make the community more attractive,” said Wenko.

A spokesperson for Border Foods said the tentative goal is to have Taco Bell open in 2024.

“The Border Foods team is truly excited about the opportunity to provide a new dining experience by joining the Williston community. We are grateful to everyone for their collaboration and support thus far and look forward to continuing our partnership with the city and its residents,” said Zach Zelickson, VP of Development for Border Foods.

Pizza Ranch, another chain interested in coming to Williston, is facing hurdles due to the high cost of construction.

“I would say Pizza Ranch is not out, but the conversations are still ongoing and there are some hurdles we still trying to work out,” said Wenko.

