Pretrial agreement rejected in Morton County fatal crash case

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge rejected a proposed pretrial agreement Wednesday that would have dropped a negligent homicide charge against a Minnesota man.

Prosecutors say in March last year, Hashi Shire, 37, was arguing with his passenger when driving a semi-truck pulling two trailers at high speeds on ice-covered I-94 in Morton County. They say he lost control, crossed the median, and struck a car driven by Scott Walden of Montana.

Walden died from his injuries one week later leaving behind six children and two grandchildren. His wife and passenger, Antonina Walden, was injured in the crash.

Shire asked for his negligent homicide charge to be dropped if he stayed out of trouble. Antonina Walden asked the court to deny the deal.

Shire is set to stand trial on Feb. 15.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.