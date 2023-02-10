Pretrial agreement rejected in Morton County fatal crash case

Hashi Shire
Hashi Shire(KFYR-TV)
By Erika Craven
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge rejected a proposed pretrial agreement Wednesday that would have dropped a negligent homicide charge against a Minnesota man.

Prosecutors say in March last year, Hashi Shire, 37, was arguing with his passenger when driving a semi-truck pulling two trailers at high speeds on ice-covered I-94 in Morton County. They say he lost control, crossed the median, and struck a car driven by Scott Walden of Montana.

Walden died from his injuries one week later leaving behind six children and two grandchildren. His wife and passenger, Antonina Walden, was injured in the crash.

Shire asked for his negligent homicide charge to be dropped if he stayed out of trouble. Antonina Walden asked the court to deny the deal.

Shire is set to stand trial on Feb. 15.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A U.S. Marshals fugitive team found the girl Tuesday in Port Huron, Michigan, a year after her...
Girl missing over year found in closet of Michigan home
Three-Class BB begins next year in N.D.
UPDATE: Three-class basketball begins next year in ND
Police in Colorado said an infant was found in a car covered in drug residue.
Police: 11-week-old baby found covered in residue inside car, woman charged
Jim Jeske
Jim Jeske Passes Away
Red Berry Woman receives Grammy
North Dakota’s Red Berry Woman receives Grammy

Latest News

KMOT 10pm Sportscast 2/09/2023
KMOT 10pm Sportscast 2/09/2023
KFYR 10pm Sportscast 2/09/2023
KFYR 10pm Sportscast 2/09/2023
Turtle Mountain Community College celebrated 50 years of educating the public Thursday.
Turtle Mountain Community College celebrates its first 50 years
For St. Ann's Catholic School on the Turtle Mountain Reservation, Giving Hearts Day is their...
Giving Hearts Day supports St. Ann’s Catholic School in the Turtle Mountains