Mondak Animal Rescue begins $6 million expansion

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The Mondak Animal Rescue Shelter in Williston is expanding their facility.

Board President Lisa Patton announced the shelter received a $6 million dollar donation during a fundraising event last week. The expansion will provide additional kennels for rescues and boarding, a Parvovirus wing to protect young puppies, and a maternity ward. Patton said the expansion is necessary to keep up with the growing number of animals that need assistance in the community.

“It’s needed. Unfortunately, there is a big need for animals being saved. Just since the middle of December, we’ve had 177 requests for owner surrenders alone,” said Patton.

Construction will start this spring. Patton said they expect the expansion to be completed early next year.

