Minot mayor touts progress, pushes flood protection funding in State of the City

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot Mayor Tom Ross delivered his first State of the City address Thursday, touching on topics from flood protection, to the new city hall, to mental health.

Tom Ross shared a message of unity in his first state of the city address as mayor of Minot.

A key topic in his presentation—ongoing flood protection efforts. Ross recently testified before state lawmakers, pushing to secure long-term funding from the legislature for the next five biennia, to complete the project sooner than later.

“If we stay on the current timeline this current project won’t be completed well into the 2040s. But if we get increased funding from our North Dakota legislature, we can bring that down to 2035,” said Ross.

Ross touted the progress of several other major projects in Minot, many of which will be completed this year—the new city hall downtown, Trinity Health’s new medical campus on the southwest end of town, the Magic City Discovery Center on north hill, and the city’s fifth fire station.

“This year that project will become reality when station five opens for service in Northwest Minot,” said Ross.

The mayor also putting an emphasis on mental health for first responders, following the recent loss of Minot Police Officer Patrick Blanchard.

He also announced he’d be working with other city leaders to address the growing issue of cyberbullying among youth, which resonated with parents in the audience.

“I’m excited to see that he’s pulling all kinds of different people to the table, including students, to see what we can do to prevent this from causing any kind of a tragedy in our community,” said Terri Philion, Minot resident who attended the event.

Ross also took time to recognize several members of the community, including sanitation worker Harold Marten who was recently recognized for his customer service, two airmen on Minot Air Force Base who became naturalized citizens, and JJ Franks, the Bishop Ryan student who went viral for hitting that halfcourt shot.

Ross also announced intentions to launch a Minot Hall of Fame, recognizing civic leaders throughout the years who played pivotal roles in the development of the city.

