Life sentence handed down in emotional sentencing in Minot fatal stabbing

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The courts have sentenced a man to life in prison without the chance of parole, in a 2020 fatal stabbing in northwest Minot.

A jury convicted Milo Whitetail in July of double-a felony murder in the death of 43-year-old Eric Patterson.

At an emotional sentencing hearing Friday, the sister of Eric Patterson fought back tears while describing the kind of person her brother was. “I forgive you not for you, but for myself, because I refuse to live the rest of my life with hate in my heart, but more importantly because that it’s what Eric would have wanted,” said Jessica Coker, Patterson’s sister.

Assistant State’s Attorney Tiffany Sorgen initially called for life in prison without parole, but changed it to 50 years, first serve 40, following discussion about life expectancies. She cited Whitetail’s lengthy criminal record dating back to the 80′s and issues with alcoholism. “Mr. Whitetail was in fact also an early COVID release from the state penitentiary at the time he committed his murder. Our office had not even received a release notice that he had been released from the pen when this murder happened,” said Sorgen.

Whitetail’s attorney Steven Mottinger called for the 59-year-old Whitetail to serve 15 years, taking into account his current age, and arguing that no one is beyond change. “When you send people to prison with no light at the end of the tunnel, their behavior is probably going to be impacted by that kind of sentence. They have no reason to behave,” said Mottinger.

Whitetail was given the chance to address the court. “I admit I did a lot of things that weren’t great as I was growing up, as an adult. Every time I did something wrong, I always tried to better myself,” said Whitetail.

Sorgen rebutted that Patterson lost his life in an apparent dispute over a remote control. “I cannot afford the kind of hope that unleashes him on society to another victim who ends up underneath his knife. Mr. Mottinger is absolutely right, the state believes he needs to die in prison,” said Sorgen.

Judge Douglas Mattson went with the state’s initial request of life without parole. “Somebody does something to me’ as you indicated that you’re going to do it back, and you were just living your life. To a certain extent, that’s absolutely chilling to hear that. It’s not any sign of remorse,” said Mattson.

Whitetail will have to serve 85% of the sentencing. He will have the chance to appeal the jury’s verdict.

Whitetail will also be required to avoid contact with Patterson’s family.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.