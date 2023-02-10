Giving Hearts Day supports St. Ann’s Catholic School in the Turtle Mountains

BELCOURT, N.D. (KMOT) – Giving Hearts Day is happening today all across North Dakota.

For St. Ann’s Catholic School on the Turtle Mountain Reservation, it’s their biggest fundraiser of the year.

The church kicked it off with a winter festival this Sunday at St. Ann’s Indian Mission with a horse-drawn sleigh, sledding, and outdoor laser tag for the kids.

Michelle Kuhar, the Development Director, said charities in Minot and Fargo are matching up to $3,000 for the amount they raise for the K-6 Catholic school.

“Last year we just had an outpouring of support from people from Fargo all the way up to here and across the state and we raised about sixteen thousand dollars, so we’re hoping to top that this year,” said Kuhar.

Giving Hearts Day is sponsored by Dakota Medical Foundation. To donate, go to the Giving Hearts Day website.

