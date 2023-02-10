Giving Hearts Day raises an estimated amount of $26.1 million

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 24-hour fundraising event in North Dakota and Minnesota raised around $26.1 million. Giving Hearts Day took place on Thursday and the event helped charities raise money.

Unaudited numbers says that more than 90,000 donations were made. People could donate more than just money, places like Kirkwood Bank held food drives where more than 2,000 pounds of food was donated.

“You know people have so much fun with this, it truly brings out the best of what humanity has to offer each other,” said Pat Trainor, executive director of Dakota Medical Foundation.

More than 560 charities participated in the event, and more are looking to join for next year.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.