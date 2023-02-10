Giving Hearts Day raises an estimated amount of $26.1 million

Giving Hearts Day
Giving Hearts Day(KFYR-TV)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 24-hour fundraising event in North Dakota and Minnesota raised around $26.1 million. Giving Hearts Day took place on Thursday and the event helped charities raise money.

Unaudited numbers says that more than 90,000 donations were made. People could donate more than just money, places like Kirkwood Bank held food drives where more than 2,000 pounds of food was donated.

“You know people have so much fun with this, it truly brings out the best of what humanity has to offer each other,” said Pat Trainor, executive director of Dakota Medical Foundation.

More than 560 charities participated in the event, and more are looking to join for next year.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A U.S. Marshals fugitive team found the girl Tuesday in Port Huron, Michigan, a year after her...
Girl missing over year found in closet of Michigan home
Three-Class BB begins next year in N.D.
UPDATE: Three-class basketball begins next year in ND
Police in Colorado said an infant was found in a car covered in drug residue.
Police: 11-week-old baby found covered in residue inside car, woman charged
Jim Jeske
Jim Jeske Passes Away
Red Berry Woman receives Grammy
North Dakota’s Red Berry Woman receives Grammy

Latest News

Iditarod race
North Dakota man competing in 9th Iditarod
school bus
Bill requiring rural school districts to share superintendents fails in the House
Turtle Mountain Community College celebrated 50 years of educating the public Thursday.
Turtle Mountain Community College celebrates its first 50 years
Celebrating 50 years
Celebrating 50 years