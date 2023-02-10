First District Health partnering with firefighters to expand access to Narcan through “Leave Behind Program”

Opioid overdose training
Opioid overdose training(KFYR-TV)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - First District Health Unit recently started its “Leave Behind Program” aimed at helping save lives of those who experience an opioid overdose.

It’s a plan where firefighters are encouraged to give Narcan, a lifesaving medication for people experiencing an overdose, to the family and friends of opioid users.

The kit not only lists signs to watch out for but also includes a QR code that leads to treatment options.

Holly Brekhus, FDHU’s director of health promotion, says they want to get this in the community to help save lives.

It is modeled after Grand Forks and Fargo and she says it’s been successful.

“I think part of the reason we’re able to expand it as much as we have is because more funding has been put more into the opioid epidemic,” said Brekhus.

FDHU also holds monthly narcan training, free to the public. Visit the First District Health Unit website for details.

