Courts hand down life without parole sentence in 2020 fatal stabbing in Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A man will serve life in prison without the chance of parole in the fatal stabbing of another man at a north Minot motel in 2020.

Judge Douglas Mattson sentenced 59-year-old Milo Whitetail to the maximum sentence in North Dakota Friday afternoon.

A jury convicted Whitetail of AA-felony murder in July, in the death of 43-year-old Eric Patterson.

Friday’s sentencing hearing included emotional testimony from Patterson’s sister.

