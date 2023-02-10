Courts hand down life without parole sentence in 2020 fatal stabbing in Minot
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A man will serve life in prison without the chance of parole in the fatal stabbing of another man at a north Minot motel in 2020.
Judge Douglas Mattson sentenced 59-year-old Milo Whitetail to the maximum sentence in North Dakota Friday afternoon.
A jury convicted Whitetail of AA-felony murder in July, in the death of 43-year-old Eric Patterson.
Friday’s sentencing hearing included emotional testimony from Patterson’s sister.
