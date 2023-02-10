Courts hand down life without parole sentence in 2020 fatal stabbing in Minot

Milo Whitetail
Milo Whitetail(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A man will serve life in prison without the chance of parole in the fatal stabbing of another man at a north Minot motel in 2020.

Judge Douglas Mattson sentenced 59-year-old Milo Whitetail to the maximum sentence in North Dakota Friday afternoon.

A jury convicted Whitetail of AA-felony murder in July, in the death of 43-year-old Eric Patterson.

Friday’s sentencing hearing included emotional testimony from Patterson’s sister.

