Blood donor networks seeing severe shortages of donors

By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – One of the leading blood donor networks is currently at a severe shortage.

Teresa Johnson, a Vitalant donor recruiter says their rate of blood donation since the pandemic has remained twenty percent less than before 2020.

The amount of blood donors goes up and down throughout flu season and colder seasons.

She says they have 20-thousand unfilled appointments across the country.

She also adds that of the two to three percent of North Dakotans who donate, the average age is fifty-one years old.

“You have to be at least 16 years of age to donate to any of our blood drives. Eighty percent of the population will use blood at some point in their life,” said Johnson.

Vitalant will be hosting a drive next Friday at Edison Elementary from noon – 6 p.m.

