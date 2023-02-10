Bill requiring rural school districts to share superintendents fails in the House

school bus
school bus(WILX)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - Lawmakers in the North Dakota House voted down a bill that would have required rural school districts to share superintendents.

House Bill 1251 would have required any district with less than 475 students to share a superintendent with other districts until it reached that threshold. It would have also limited a Superintendent’s pay to no more than 1.5 percent of the district’s general budget.

The vote to reject the bill was unanimous.

