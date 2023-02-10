2 South Dakota men arrested for Montana homicide

Two South Dakota men, one from Spearfish and the other from Camp Crook, are charged in a...
Two South Dakota men, one from Spearfish and the other from Camp Crook, are charged in a homicide and arson.(MGN Online)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 11:20 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HELENA, Mont. (IKOTA) – Montana Division of Criminal Investigation agents arrested two South Dakota men, charging them with homicide and arson following a fire in Fallon, Mont., last month.

Sterling Brown was arrested Wednesday in Camp Crook, S.D. He is charged with deliberate homicide for causing the death of Isaac Carrier on Jan. 23. Brown was also charged with arson for causing the structure fire where Carrier was living.

Jake Burghduff, arrested Tuesday in Spearfish, was charged with arson and tampering with physical evidence.

The investigation was conducted by DOJ agents and the Prairie County Sheriff’s Office, in cooperation with the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office Division of Criminal Investigation. The DOJ’s State Fire Marshal’s Office investigated the fire and determined it was arson, turning the case over to criminal investigators.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn surrendered to baby box installed less than 3 months ago
Colorado police say a woman attempted to kidnap a child from an area Walmart.
Police: Woman arrested for attempting to kidnap child from Walmart
Whitetail sentencing
Life sentence handed down in emotional sentencing in Minot fatal stabbing
Hashi Shire
Pretrial agreement rejected in Morton County fatal crash case
Jim Jeske
Jim Jeske Passes Away

Latest News

FILE
‘Everybody’s tired’: South Dakota tribe sues US over crime
FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem signs a bill on Feb. 3, 2022, at the state Capitol in...
Transgender advocates sue South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem
Republican Rep. Will Mortenson speaks to a House committee on agriculture and resources...
South Dakota lawmakers seek foreign-owned land investigation
FILE - In this March 15, 2021, file photo demonstrators gather on the steps of the Montana...
Montana lawmakers amend proposed transgender harassment bill
President Joe Biden
Biden’s oil comments spark debate over energy production