UPDATE: Identity of man who fired shot at co-worker at Lund’s Boat factory

Shooting reported at Lund in New York Mills, MN.
Shooting reported at Lund in New York Mills, MN.(Valley News Live)
By Renee Nygren and Jordan Schroeer
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 8:05 AM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
NEW YORK MILLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Law enforcement have confirmed the identity of the man who fired the shot at Lund’s Boat Factory this morning.

Records show 21-year-old David Gadsden is facing several charges including Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

ORIGINAL STORY: One person is in custody after authorities rushed to a boat factory in New York Mills for an active shooter. Police say around 7:20 a.m. on Thursday, February 9 they were called to the Lund’s Boat Company.

Police say a 21-year-old man is in the Otter Tail County Jail pending criminal charges. Investigators say the lone suspect is a Lund employee who got into a verbal confrontation with another employee. The 21-year-old pulled a small caliber handgun and fired a round at a 31-year-old man.

Officers say the round did not hit the victim. The suspect then chased the victim outside, where the victim was able to get away. Investigators on the scene say another round was possibly fired outside.

An employee held the door shut so the shooter was not able to get back into the building. Another Lund employee approached the suspect outside and he took off running, but was caught and restrained by employees before law enforcement arrived.

“Had it not been for the quick actions of Lund staff members, the outcome may have been much worse,” The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office said.

Police took the 21-year-old man into custody and he was taken to the Otter Tail County Jail. No one was hurt in the shooting.

The sheriff’s department called area businesses to warn them about what was going on; a nearby school was also put into lockdown.

