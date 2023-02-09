United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Powers Lake’s Tyson Enget

POWERS LAKE, N.D. (KMOT) - He’s a natural.

“Everything he participates in, he excels in,” said Powers Lake-Burke Central Boys Basketball Coach Jordan Carlson.

Tyson Enget is an all-state basketball player, football player and region senior athlete of the year.

“I think they’re a little surprised sometimes. A lot of people are just proud of me, I guess,” said Tyson, a senior at Powers Lake.

Don’t let his stature stump you.

“I’m not very tall,” said Tyson.

Tyson’s competitive edge puts him ahead.

“When Tyson is there, he expects what he puts in out of everyone else and everyone responds really well to that,” said Carlson.

For better or worse.

“You have to let people know that he’s competitive because he might come off as a little rude if you don’t know that, but if you do know that, you’d understand that’s just him,” said Gracin Schroeder, a senior at Powers Lake.

His varsity basketball journey started in eighth grade.

“I learned a lot from that class and my brothers, they taught me a lot from what I know about basketball,” said Tyson.

When his older brother, Terek, tore his ACL.

“We’ve had about 10 years of Engets,” said Carlson.

Tyson took Terek’s role for the state tournament.

“Players like that are one of a kind,” said Carlson.

Tyson averaged 25 points per game in his junior year.

“I scored quite a bit of points,” said Tyson.

He was ready for a role change this season.

“We have more scoring on the court so I’ve been averaging more assists than I ever have,” said Tyson.

When it’s time to compete...

“He always comes with a great attitude, comes ready to play, set the tone, he’s a good leader,” said Carlson.

It’s time for Tyson.

Tyson has football and basketball college offers on the table. The Ranchers play Glenburn on Tuesday in Powers Lake.

