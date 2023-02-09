Sports Spotlight: South Border senior Emily Jochim

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This week’s Sports Spotlight is a very busy individual this winter.

Emily Jochim is the only senior on the South Border basketball team, and with the end of the season fast approaching, she finds herself just 18 points shy of 1,000 in her career.

“Emily does a lot for us on the floor. She leads us in points, rebounds, steals, assists, all of those things. And then, the girls follow her. The harder she works, the better she does, the better they do,” said Jamie Bittner, South Border head basketball coach.

“It means a lot to me. I’m very close. I only need 18, I’m sure my coach told you that. This has been my goal since I first started my freshman year on varsity, so it’s a pretty big deal. I’ll be sad if I miss it by just a few points,” said Emily.

Emily has much more than the points milestone on her mind. She is also wrestling for the Mustangs. It was not an easy decision for her to make.

“I didn’t really think about it right away because I was just set on basketball and then my brother became the coach and I was like, ‘Well, maybe.’ He would talk to me every day about it and say, ‘I think you should do it, I think you should do it.’ Then my dad got into it. I thought you know what, I’m going to give it a shot. And then I did,” said Emily.

She gave it a shot alright. Emily finished 7th at the state tournament last year. It was her first tournament ever.

“I don’t think it set in right away because she was just like, ‘Ah, I won another match,’ and I’m like, ‘Do you know what you just did?’ and she just kind of walked away and didn’t say anything,” said David Jochim, South Border wrestling coach. “So, I went and talked to her a couple of minutes later and told her that she just placed at the state tournament and she just sat there in silence for a couple of minutes. She didn’t even know what to say.”

“The wrestling coach, who’s actually her brother, David, we get along great, so, yeah. We talk every week and make sure we make a plan that’s best for her. I’ve told people this: it’s not about me, it’s about her, so I’ll do what I can so she succeeds in both,” said Bittner.

It can be tough feeling like you have to be in two places at once, so is Emily happy about doing both?

“Yes, because if I wouldn’t have, I would have regretted my decision,” said Emily.

She could reach a thousand points Thursday against Medina-P-B. On Friday, she wrestles in the regional with the goal of qualifying for state once again.

