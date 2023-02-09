Sentencing date for Nikki Entzel moved

Entzel sentencing date
Entzel sentencing date(KFYR-TV)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:39 AM CST
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The sentencing for a Bismarck woman convicted of plotting to kill her husband and setting her house on fire has been moved up. According to court records Nikki Entzel, 41, will now be sentenced on February 17.  Entzel was to be sentenced on January 4 but her defense attorney, Thomas Glass, filed a pre-sentence investigation in December which delayed the process. A psychological evaluation which is required for the pre-sentencing investigation has been completed.

Last October a jury convicted Entzel to three charges of conspiracy to commit murder and arson, as well as evidence tampering. North Dakota Supreme Court Justice Douglas Bahr oversaw the trial before he was appointed to the higher court by Governor Doug Burgum. Bahr will sentence Entzel.

Entzel’s husband, Chad, died in December of 2019.

