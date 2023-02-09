Scranton couple given lifesaving awards for December rescue

BOWMAN, N.D. - A North Dakota couple credited with saving a man’s life has been recognized for their efforts.

Bowman County Sheriff Frank Eberle presented lifesaver awards to John and Tessa Palczewski this week.

Just before Christmas, in the middle of a blizzard, the Palczewskis found Larry Custer in his car by their feedlot south of Scranton, just a mile from the South Dakota border.

The 80-year-old Custer had gone missing from his Dickinson home and a statewide silver alert was issued for him.

Custer was alert and warm when the couple found him, and Tessa sat with him for about two hours while they waited for the authorities to arrive.

Bowman County authorities say the Palczewskis went above and beyond to make Custer comfortable, and they saved his life.

“You don’t see that very often. And so, when you do, it needs to be recognized because it is by far more than just the right thing to do,” said Sgt. Colin Dunn with the Bowman County sheriff’s office.

Sergeant Dunn says the Palczewskis even dug Custer’s car out from the snow.

