Probation revoked for Bismarck man convicted of terrorizing

Probation revoked
Probation revoked(KFYR-TV)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge revoked probation for a Bismarck man who police say led them on a multi-day pursuit. James Vann, 37, will finish serving the last two and half years of a sentence for terrorizing.

Vann was originally sentenced to five years for four counts of terrorizing in 2017. He served two and half years of his two-year minimum incarceration before he was released on probation. Police say Vann violated his probation when he fired a gun and threated another man’s family last July before leading officers on a high-speed chase.

Vann is currently serving five years for charges related to that pursuit.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three-Class BB begins next year in N.D.
UPDATE: Three-class basketball begins next year in ND
ND House votes to raise interstate speed limits to 80 mph
Bismarck Bucks Roadhouse
Take home a final memory from Bismarck’s Borrowed Bucks
Brick Oven Bakery
Brick Oven Bakery baking up a new expansion
Curtis Moran
Williston man sentenced to a year in federal prison for threatening VA employees

Latest News

Travel maps
Printed maps and travel guides still a “go” at rest areas
The Bakken Area Skills Center
Burgum signs bill providing funds for construction of CTE centers
Chinese spy balloon -AP
Senators push military officials for answers to suspected Chinese spy balloon
Flasher 911 call
Flasher second graders call 911