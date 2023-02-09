Probation revoked for Bismarck man convicted of terrorizing

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge revoked probation for a Bismarck man who police say led them on a multi-day pursuit. James Vann, 37, will finish serving the last two and half years of a sentence for terrorizing.

Vann was originally sentenced to five years for four counts of terrorizing in 2017. He served two and half years of his two-year minimum incarceration before he was released on probation. Police say Vann violated his probation when he fired a gun and threated another man’s family last July before leading officers on a high-speed chase.

Vann is currently serving five years for charges related to that pursuit.

