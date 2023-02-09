ND House votes on definition of milk

By Joel Crane
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The dairy industry got a win Wednesday in the North Dakota State Legislature.

The House of Representatives passed a bill that changes the definition of milk in state law. The new definition says it’s lacteal secretion from a four-legged, healthy, hooved mammal. What the bill wouldn’t do is remove milk substitutes from store shelves.

“This is really just to define milk in Century Code. It isn’t requiring any labeling changes of these, so, whether they have to change their labels or not change their labels, is really not what this bill is addressing. It really doesn’t affect any of the sales of almond milk, soy milk, whatever,” said Rep. Lori VanWinkle, R-Minot.

The bill passed by a vote of 78-15. Next, it heads to the Senate floor.

Previous Coverage: Got Milk? ND lawmakers introduce bill to change definition of milk

