Minot responds to 2023 State of the Union address

President Joe Biden(KGNS)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Tuesday’s State of the Union address brought up some contention in the audience, so we asked a handful of people in Minot about their thoughts on President Biden’s speech.

Several people we spoke with did not want to appear on camera but shared their thoughts off-camera.

One person who was not a fan of the President said they didn’t bother to watch the address.

Someone else agreed with Biden’s ending statement that the country is strong.

Meanwhile, another person said they appreciated what the president said about protecting social security, improving education, increasing jobs and buying American-made products first.

Luis Rivera Santiago, an aircraft maintainer, said he didn’t watch the address, but he had thoughts on Biden’s presidency in general.

“We’ve made some progress militarily. I feel like we have some progress with COVID as well,” said Santiago.

Santiago said he also approves of Biden’s aid to friendly countries outside the U.S.

