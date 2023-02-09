Minot angler reels in state record Burbot

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Minot man officially broke a 40-year state burbot record. Minot angler Shane Johnson pulled in a 19-pound, 8-ounce ling, also known as a burbot, on January 3 from the Garrison Dam tailrace.

The 34-year-old angler was fishing for a walleye but ended up hauling in the 41.5-inch monster. It took him about 15 minutes to reel it in and he was using a ¼ ounce jig with a four-inch plastic lure from the wing walls of the tailrace.

The previous record of 18 pounds and four ounces was caught by Orland Kruckenberg in 1984. The Hazen angler was fishing out of the Knife River.

