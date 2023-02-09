Legacy Sabers Boys Wrestling

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This might surprise wrestling fans from the Capital City, but Legacy is tied with B.H.S. with the most top-ranked boys among the Class-A high schools in Bismarck. The Sabers have two number one individuals, and another rated second.

Nic Enzminger and J-J Thompson are on top of the final coach’s poll of the season at 106 and 26, while Joey Enzminger is number two at 113. Legacy is a younger team with about half of the line-up being freshman and 8th graders.

Steven Monk, Legacy Co-Head Coach, “the season has been going pretty well so far, we just finished our dual season and actually probably our best dual season we’ve ever had. We finished the season out at 14-4 so we’re pretty happy with that and we were able to end our last two duals on a win and looking to keep that momentum going heading into the West Region this weekend.”

JJ Thompson, legacy Senior, “This is the best year I’ve had so far, the team we were really close to making it to state in duals this year. We were one dual away. We’ve done pretty well over all this year, I think. We are a pretty young team with a lot of freshmen in the varsity lineup but a lot of them are stepping up big.”

Even one of the Sabers seniors is relatively new to the sport. It’s year number two on the mat for Treyson Renken.

Treyson Renken, Legacy Senior, “I started because my football coaches said it will help you get better at football by wrestling and then after the first season was over I kind of liked this. I’m not the greatest but I joined this year and things started picking up. The fundamentals are there, and I just kept on learning and advanced from there.”

The top eight individual placers at the West Region will qualify for the state tournament next week at the Fargodome.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.