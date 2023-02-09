Jim Jeske Passes Away

Jim Jeske
Jim Jeske(KFYR-TV)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Jim Jeske’s battle with cancer ended Wednesday. Jeske was coaching basketball at Bismarck State last year, but his health would not allow him to continue.

Jim won a state championship at Carrington before heading to Century where he had a successful run with the girls program.

The New England, ND native backed away from coaching to be a principal in the Bismarck Public School system before he returned to the sideline with the Mystics.

