Jim Jeske Passes Away

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Jim Jeske’s battle with cancer ended Wednesday. Jeske was coaching basketball at Bismarck State last year, but his health would not allow him to continue.

Jim won a state championship at Carrington before heading to Century where he had a successful run with the girls program.

The New England, ND native backed away from coaching to be a principal in the Bismarck Public School system before he returned to the sideline with the Mystics.

