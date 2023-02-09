Great American Bike Race announces changes to benefitting families

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The annual stationary bike race was started more than 25 years ago as a fundraiser to help kids and young adults who live with cerebral palsy and other conditions.

Over the years, the event has raised nearly five million dollars.

Now, the Sanford Health Foundation says money raised in this year’s race will go to help more kids, not just those with cerebral palsy.

The Foundation is broadening the mission of GABR to include all kids that are served by Sanford Health.

“Lots of requests pass my desk every single day, but I’ve never been able to tell those kids ‘yes’ because they didn’t have cerebral palsy or a disability that met the qualifications of GABR. Now, we’re going to be able to tell many more kids ‘yes, we’re here for you to help.’” Sara Haugen, with Sanford Health Foundation, said.

But many parents who have kids with cerebral palsy say those changes are devastating.

“It’s so shocking that the whole thing was to serve an under-served population and those with unmet needs. And it was literally taken away from them. And I don’t understand how you can do that,” Shawnda Ereth, a mother of children who have benefited from GABR, said.

Those parents say GABR funds have been crucial in helping families pay for medical travel, co-pays and even wheelchairs.

Two of Shawnda Ereth’s 16-year-old triplets have cerebral palsy, and the family has been involved in GABR for many years. The triplets were even GABR starts in 2016, but now, Ereth says they’ll no longer participate or raise money for GABR.

The Great American Bike Race main event is set for May 6.

