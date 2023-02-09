Giving Hearts campaign raises money for local charities

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Most organizations in the state rely on donations to keep their charities running. The 16th Annual Giving Hearts day is Thursday, and the 24-hour campaign aims to help raise lots of money for non-profits.

Elks Camp Grassick is one of the charities that is hoping to receive donations on Thursday. Camp Grassick is a summer camp for children and adults with physical and intellectual disabilities and is entirely funded through donations.

“It helps us to maintain our buildings and our grounds. We have been doing a lot of work to just make some improvements around the camp. We just built a brand-new building that has two cabins in it and an accessible bathroom,” said Jenny Hunt, camp director.

Donations also go to scholarships so those who can’t afford to go to the camp can.

