Flasher second graders call 911

FLASHER, N.D. (KFYR) - Responders say it’s important to know what to do in an emergency. They say even young children can be taught about 911 and when and when not to place a call. Second graders in Flasher met with law enforcement and dispatchers to learn that lesson first-hand.

Flasher second grader Fallyn Bohl placed a real call to 911.

The dispatcher knew the call was planned by Student Resource Officer David Tomlinson and State Radio supervisor Juana Perius, but the students didn’t know what to expect.

“Was it scary to call 911?” Your News Leader asked Bohl.

“A little bit because I didn’t know we were going to actually call,” said Bohl.

The call was set up to show the kids exactly what would happen if they did need to call for help in an emergency.

“We get a lot of kids that are nervous or scared. They think they’re going to get in trouble if they accidentally dial,” said State Radio supervisor Juana Perius.

The lesson also showed how important it is for kids to know information like their address and know to stay on the line with dispatchers when calling.

“Sometimes they might find themselves in the position where they’re the only ones who can call for help,” said Morton County Sheriff’s Deputy David Tomlinson, student resource officer.

9-1-1 is meant for emergencies. That’s why kids also talked about what kind of events are emergencies. Educators say teaching this information to kids can be the difference between life or death.

“In the event they need to utilize those resources, they’ve gone through the training there, so we are thankful officer Tommy is there to teach the D.A.R.E. curriculum and then teach those lessons to the students,” said Brian Nieuwsma, K12 Principal at Flasher Public School.

Students say they learned a lot.

“You should be calm, and you won’t get yelled at,” said Bohl.

In an emergency, you can also text 911.

Dispatchers say it’s surprising how many kids, and adults, don’t know their address when they call. They say it’s a good idea to talk to your family members and make a plan for what to do in an emergency.

