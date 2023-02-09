Filmmaker making a donation to Central Dakota Humane Society

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many people believe a dog is man’s best friend. One American filmmaker agrees and has based his most recent film on the relationships people have with dogs, specifically rescues. He’s decided to donate five percent of the profits of the film ‘The year of the Dog’ to the Central Dakota Humane Society.

Dogs like these at CDHS are waiting to find a loving home. After reaching out to communities all over the country filmmaker Robert Grabow thought CDHS was the best fit, for his mission.

“I can’t imagine a better scenario than having an opportunity to support organizations that advocate for, you know, abandoned animals or animals that are in need of rescue. And it ties in wonderfully with our film and with the message we’re trying to make,” said Robert Grabow.

The film follows a journey of the companionship between the main character and a rescue dog, and the role animals play in the challenging times people experience.

“We’re just so grateful that this film includes the message of the importance of rescue dogs and what they bring into your life,” said Cameo Skager, CDHS.

Once the proceeds get donated, they will be used for items for the pups like treats and toys.

“One of the worst things you can go through is to go through something difficult and feel alone,” And this movie is a reminder that we don’t have to go through difficult things alone,” said Grabow.

There are more than 40 dogs in the shelter right now looking for families, and Skager hopes the film will inspire people to adopt.

“So, we were really surprised when we were first contacted by the filmmaker, but really grateful and honored that they chose CDHS as the recipient of the proceeds for their independent movie. We’re very excited to see the movie,” said Skager.

The film was shot in the Bozeman and Livingston, Montana area and took around 19 days to produce. It will air in 28 states.

