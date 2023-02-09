Class-A Basketball Poll

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Each week during the regular season, the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association votes for the top five teams in Class-A basketball. However, this week a total of 12 teams made the poll due to a tie for the fifth spot in both the boys and girls ranking.

Century remains number one in both polls. The Patriots boys are undefeated. The Patriots girls have not lost to an in-state team despite playing lately without All-State standout Logan Nissley, who is out due to an ankle injury.

CLASS “A” BOYS BASKETBALL POLL

1. Bismarck Century (17) — 17-0 Record — 85 pts — Last week: 1st

2. Minot High — 15-2 Record — 64 pts — Last week: 2nd

3. Mandan — 15-2 Record — 48 pts — Last week: 3rd

4. Fargo Davies — 15-2 Record — 41 pts — Last week: 4th

5T. Fargo North — 11-5 Record — 6 pts — Last week: 5th

5T. Bismarck Legacy — 11-6 Record — 6 pts — Last week: NR

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Devils Lake (11-6)

CLASS “A” GIRLS BASKETBALL POLL

1. Bismarck Century (15) — 14-2 Record — 82 pts — Last week: 1st

2. Fargo Davies (2) — 15-1 Record — 67 pts — Last week: 2nd

3. Grand Forks Red River — 16-1 Record — 53 pts — Last week: 3rd

4. Minot High — 14-3 Record — 36 pts — Last week: 4th

5T. Bismarck Legacy — 13-3 Record — 8 pts — Last week: 5th

5T. West Fargo — 14-3 Record — 8 pts — Last week: NR

OTHER TEAMS RECEIVING VOTES: Bismarck High (12-4)

